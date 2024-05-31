Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 6.8%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.86 and last traded at $46.58. 30,597,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 66,988,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 8.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

