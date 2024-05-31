Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.23

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 82077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
