Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.23

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 82077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter worth about $5,349,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Articles

