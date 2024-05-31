EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$113.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of EQB from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut shares of EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC set a C$100.00 target price on shares of EQB and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.11.

Shares of TSE EQB traded down C$2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching C$86.83. 46,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,317. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$85.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. EQB has a 52-week low of C$65.18 and a 52-week high of C$97.64.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$298.77 million for the quarter. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that EQB will post 11.5759669 EPS for the current year.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

