Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $269.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $232.00 to $269.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ESS. Mizuho upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $256.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.33.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ESS

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

ESS traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.84. The stock had a trading volume of 74,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,263. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $269.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 632.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after buying an additional 357,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,304,000. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,802,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.