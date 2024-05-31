EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 144,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 47,911 shares.The stock last traded at $4.85 and had previously closed at $4.74.
EVE Trading Up 1.7 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.45.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of EVE
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EVE
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.