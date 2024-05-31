EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 144,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 47,911 shares.The stock last traded at $4.85 and had previously closed at $4.74.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.45.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVEX. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in EVE by 3,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVE by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EVE by 30.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EVE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

