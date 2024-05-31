EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on May 31st, 2024

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEXGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 144,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 47,911 shares.The stock last traded at $4.85 and had previously closed at $4.74.

EVE Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.45.

EVE (NYSE:EVEXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EVE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVEX. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in EVE by 3,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVE by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EVE by 30.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EVE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

EVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.