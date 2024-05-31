Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $233.97 and last traded at $234.80. 73,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 456,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,348,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,195,000 after purchasing an additional 174,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,709,000 after purchasing an additional 159,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,309,000 after purchasing an additional 369,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

