First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Position Lessened by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.97. 138,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,850. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

