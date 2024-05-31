First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,844 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.54. 4,173,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,170,178. The stock has a market cap of $578.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $134.40 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

