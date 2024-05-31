First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 15,124 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,124 shares during the quarter. Richardson Electronics makes up approximately 1.8% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 3.00% of Richardson Electronics worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 80,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELL stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,972. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $52.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Paul J. Plante purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul J. Plante acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Halverson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

