First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 45,145 Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,145 shares during the quarter. Manitex International makes up 2.8% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 4.89% of Manitex International worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 301,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 42,261 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 315,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Trading Down 3.7 %

Manitex International stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 46,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,917. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $128.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Manitex International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Manitex International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $73.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.01 million. Analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

