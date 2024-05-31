FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 46,335 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 43,380 shares.The stock last traded at $64.46 and had previously closed at $64.49.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

