General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 1.8%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $160.07 and last traded at $161.22. Approximately 1,381,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,462,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.20.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

The stock has a market cap of $178.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,846,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

