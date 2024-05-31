Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Short Interest Update

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLLI remained flat at $11.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911. Globalink Investment has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $67.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00.

Get Globalink Investment alerts:

Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Globalink Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 359,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 108,266 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Globalink Investment by 131.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 44,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.