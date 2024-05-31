Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Short Interest Update

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Globalink Investment Price Performance
NASDAQ:GLLI remained flat at $11.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911. Globalink Investment has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $67.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00.
Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalink Investment
Globalink Investment Company Profile
Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Globalink Investment
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.