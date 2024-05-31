Gridiron Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.85. The stock had a trading volume of 189,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,881. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $125.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.