Gridiron Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gridiron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 43,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $14.96.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
