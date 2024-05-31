Gridiron Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 743,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,864 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 243,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 115,261 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

PIM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,577. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

