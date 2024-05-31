Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Gap Down to $18.52

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.52, but opened at $17.91. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 2,709,365 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $51,384,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,938,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,291,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10,345.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,789,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.