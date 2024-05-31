Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Sells $1,815,989.76 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

EL stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,635. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $204.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $291,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after buying an additional 1,512,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,555 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

