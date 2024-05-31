Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,735,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,388,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

