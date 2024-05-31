Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $53.69 and last traded at $53.79. 3,805,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 2,331,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

Specifically, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Insmed from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insmed Trading Down 5.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

