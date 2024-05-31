Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.11. 13,300,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 47,347,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 47,973 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

