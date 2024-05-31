iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 595,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,567 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $12,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 160.0% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. 55,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,872. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

