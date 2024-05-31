iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY) Shares Acquired by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) by 3,081.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,950 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp owned 47.69% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBDY. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,476,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 36,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $25.06. 18,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,010. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $26.10.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

