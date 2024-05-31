Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $31.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KSS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,552,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,089. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 392.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

