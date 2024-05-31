Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $147.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,114. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $354.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

