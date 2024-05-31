Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $3,720,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.
Insider Transactions at PepsiCo
In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PEP stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.32. The stock has a market cap of $233.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
