Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 664.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,365 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 431,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.0 %

AbbVie stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average is $163.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

