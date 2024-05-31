Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $800,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $642.13. 2,246,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,104. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $526.11 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $742.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $733.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,315 shares of company stock worth $2,464,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

