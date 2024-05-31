Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $802,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 187.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 33,793 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 112,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 43.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.3% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.80. 5,336,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,746,009. The stock has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a PE ratio of 112.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

