Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.95. 1,059,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,984. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $471.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

