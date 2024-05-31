Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 215,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Xylem by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 26.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.36.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $138.72. The company had a trading volume of 632,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.39 and a 200-day moving average of $121.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

