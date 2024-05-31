Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 849 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.9% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. WorthPointe LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 323.5% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 17,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 62,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,492,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.77. 28,868,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,986,355. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.99. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $460.58.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

