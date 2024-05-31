Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 986 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.24. 7,008,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,357,612. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of -341.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

