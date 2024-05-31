Lawrence Lepard Purchases 51,500 Shares of Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR) Stock

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Lepard acquired 51,500 shares of Cabral Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,414.85.

Cabral Gold Trading Up 12.7 %

CBR traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.36. 966,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$71.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 2.29. Cabral Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

