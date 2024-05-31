Lawrence Lepard Purchases 51,500 Shares of Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR) Stock

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Lepard acquired 51,500 shares of Cabral Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,414.85.
Cabral Gold Trading Up 12.7 %
CBR traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.36. 966,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$71.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 2.29. Cabral Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 7.14.
Cabral Gold Company Profile
