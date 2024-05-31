LCX 1-Day Volume Hits $635,549.33 (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One LCX token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges. LCX has a market cap of $206.10 million and $635,549.33 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LCX has traded down 9% against the US dollar.
About LCX
LCX’s launch date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com.
Buying and Selling LCX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars.
