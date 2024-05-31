Mantle (MNT) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Mantle (MNT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $75.27 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mantle has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,264,441,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.99901716 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $81,591,903.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

