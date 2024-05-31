Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $8.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.11. 13,502,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,132,013. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of -63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 532.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.