Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.7% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $64,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.35. 2,255,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,998,757. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.22. The company has a market capitalization of $317.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

