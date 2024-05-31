MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.
MongoDB Stock Down 25.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $77.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,378,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -92.56 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $225.25 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at MongoDB
In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total transaction of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at $394,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
