MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $300.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s current price.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.57.

MongoDB Trading Down 24.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $77.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.00. 7,513,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $225.25 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.76.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MongoDB by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MongoDB by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1,196.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $902,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

