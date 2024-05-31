NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.800-7.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.63.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average of $95.15. NetApp has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $121.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

