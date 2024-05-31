NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CMO Sells $63,368.24 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) CMO Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $63,368.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 83,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Heidi Cormack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $57,181.40.

NETGEAR Price Performance

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. 134,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,268. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $15.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $164.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $163.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in NETGEAR by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,465,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,635,000 after buying an additional 967,537 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 622,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 261,705 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 175,288 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,713,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

