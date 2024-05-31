New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $83.78

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $83.78, but opened at $81.98. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $80.68, with a volume of 109,112 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. HSBC started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.52.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. FMR LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,254 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,094,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,730,000 after acquiring an additional 760,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,374,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,997,000 after acquiring an additional 646,122 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,608,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,892,000 after acquiring an additional 942,392 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 1,429,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares during the period.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

