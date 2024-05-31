NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010899 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,284.02 or 0.99955292 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012155 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.86 or 0.00115669 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003977 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.