Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.38 million and $5,683.37 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,269.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.13 or 0.00678256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00123454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00044057 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00064632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.30 or 0.00219025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00091176 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,120,941 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

