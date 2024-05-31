Parnassus Investments LLC Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 3.4% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.38% of Deere & Company worth $1,541,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 596,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,966,000 after buying an additional 95,108 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.92.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DE traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $370.64. 716,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,307. The firm has a market cap of $103.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.36. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

