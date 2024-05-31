Parnassus Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Parnassus Investments LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,935,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118,514 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 1.7% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 1.49% of D.R. Horton worth $750,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.82.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,905. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

