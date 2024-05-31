Parnassus Investments LLC Takes $900.67 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,780,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $900,674,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.0% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 1.13% of Fiserv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $5,705,241,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $960,592,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $874,377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $450,830,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $423,780,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FI traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $148.49. 910,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.83.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.