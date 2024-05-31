Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Trading Down 6%

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $146.20 and last traded at $149.36. Approximately 257,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 821,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,817. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.



Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

