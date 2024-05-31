Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 40,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1,237.6% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 186,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ METCB traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,380. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

About Ramaco Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

